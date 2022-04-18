The star of “Pitch Perfect” is calling out an article about her recent weight loss.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Rebel Wilson pushed back on a Daily Mail article that claimed to have details about her weight loss, including allegations she made diet pill endorsement deals.

“This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff,” the 42-year-old wrote of the claim that she used the Mayr Method diet plan to lose 77 pounds in 18 months.

The Mayr Method involves eliminating a number of specific foods, reducing sugar and chewing food thoroughly.

“Also have NEVER endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills or crypto currency,” Wilson added, warning fans, “If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam — do not sent it to me as a DM — report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it.”

She continued, “If I’m endorsing something you’ll see it only as official posts on my official and verified social media.”

Finally, Wilson explained that she hopes her fans will stay safe from online scams that claim to be associated with her.

“Thanks everyone — it’s really annoying when people use my image unlawfully or in misleading ways,” she said. “Do NOT want anyone to get scammed. Love you guys xoxo.”