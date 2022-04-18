Megyn Kelly knows where her audience is.

In a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show”, the former Fox News anchor revealed that CNN made her a big offer to jump over to their network.

Kelly made the revelation during a conversation with “The Clear Travis and Buck Sexton Show” co-host Buck Sexton about CNN poaching Fox News’ Chris Wallace to host a show on their CNN+ streaming service.

“He was in last place every week, every year, every month,” Kelly said of Wallace’s time at Fox. “He was always in last, and they still paid him.”

She then added that CNN had made her an offer as well, though she ultimately turned them down.

“I considered going to CNN. CNN made me a huge offer. Huge,” she said. “I said no, Buck, because I knew: who is my fanbase going to be over there?”

Kelly continued, “I knew who my fans were and I knew that my Fox viewers were not going to follow me to CNN and that the CNN viewers were going to hate my guts,” pointing out that Wallace appears to be “suffering from that very problem right now.”

Criticizing the launch of CNN+, which has seen reportedly very low viewership, Kelly said, “Who is the moron at CNN who actually thought, ‘You know what we need with our ratings in the toilet?’ More of us. We need more CNN.'”