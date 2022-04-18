Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids would prefer a little more left to the imagination.

In the latest issue of her Goop newsletter, available to subscribers, the actress revealed her teenage kids Apple and Moses’ reaction to seeing their step-dad shirtless in a photo.

“My lock screen was a picture of Brad [Falchuk] without his shirt on,” she wrote. “And my kids were so traumatized that they picked up the phone and took this selfie.”

The new wallpaper on her phone features a selfie of Apple and Moses.

Paltrow shares her two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Impressively, it takes a lot for Paltrow to embarrass her kids.

In an interview last year with E! News, she revealed that her son actually supports her more unusual ventures through her Goop lifestyle brand.

“My son actually said to me the other day—he’s like a really sensitive, amazing kid—and he said, ‘You know, first I was really embarrassed that you sold vibrators on goop,'” Paltrow said at the time. “‘But now I see that it’s actually great because you’re giving permission to people who think it’s embarrassing for it not to be embarrassing.”