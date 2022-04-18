Click to share this via email

The Kardashians are keeping a close watch on their course case.

According to People, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were all in court on Monday, attending jury selection in their case against Black Chyna.

Absent from the proceedings was Rob Kardashian, Chyna’s ex.

The family members in attendance were all depicted in a courtroom sketch obtained by the magazine.

Chyna was also spotted heading into the courthouse on Monday.

The legal battle between Chyna and the Kardashian family stems from accusations that the family were responsible for influencing the decision to cancel the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” spin-off “Rob & Chyna”.

On top of that, Chyna has alleged that along with the family’s influence, Rob leaking nude photos of her on social media as revenge porn also contributed to the cancellation.