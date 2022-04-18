The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be on hand for the Queen’s big anniversary.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to make a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

The occasion marks the Queen’s 70 years on the throne as the British monarch, and if Harry and Meghan do attend, they are reportedly likely to appear at several other events, including a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Sources also told The Daily Mail that the couple will not have a formal role in the jubilee celebrations, and are not expected to take part in Trooping the Colour.

Last week, Harry and Meghan met with the Queen and Prince Charles in London before flying to The Hague to kick off the Invictus Games in The Netherlands.

Speaking to the BBC, Harry said of the Queen, “She had plenty of messages for Team UK, which I have already passed on to most of them. So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.”

Events celebrating the jubilee will be centred on the weekend of June 2 to 5.