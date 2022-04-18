Click to share this via email

After two decades, Julia Roberts’ marriage is great as ever.

On Monday night, the “Gaslit” star appears on Global’s “The Late Show”, and host Stephen Colbert brings up her amazing 20 years of marriage to Daniel Moder.

In a preview of the conversation, the host wonders if Roberts would share her secret to such a long and successful marriage.

Julia Roberts and @StephenAtHome share their secrets for a successful marriage❤️❤️ Tune in for more from Julia on #LSSC tonight! pic.twitter.com/NyhIv5hI8x — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 19, 2022

“Well, you now the answer to that as well,” she tells Colbert, who acknowledges he’s got “28” years of marriage under his best.

In order to get her to reveal her secret, the host suggests they count down from three and give their answers at the same time.

“Kissing,” Roberts says on three, while Colbert says, “Apologize.”

Clarifying his guests answer, she repeats, “I said, kissing.”

“Well, I would like to apologize to my wife for not saying ‘kissing,'” Colbert jokes.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.