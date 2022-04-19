Camila Cabello is the latest celeb to help James Corden get to work in a brand new “Carpool Karaoke” “Late Late Show” skit.

The singer, who shot to fame on 2012’s U.S. version of “The X Factor”, becoming a member of Fifth Harmony before leaving the band in 2016, spoke to Corden about crossing the Mexican border with her mom when she was seven years old.

Cabello explained how her mom “had basically the clothes on her back. Barely any money, did not speak English,” adding: “I remember my family was like, ‘you’re going to Disneyworld. I had no idea what was happening.’”

She shared how she just had a diary, a Monsters Inc. doll, and not much else when she arrived in the U.S., revealing how her dad later swam across the border to be with them.

Elsewhere in the clip, Cabello revealed the actual reason she auditioned for “The X Factor” as a teen, making the confession for the very first time.

She admitted, “This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because obviously that was like 10 years ago but I literally was like, ‘I’m auditioning for ‘X Factor’ because I will marry Harry Styles.’ I really believed that at the time.”

“It wasn’t like marriage,” she insisted, but said she figured the pair would probably “fall in love.”

Cabello and Corden belted out tracks including “Havana”, “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam”, as well as singing a cover of The Killers’ “Mr Brightside”.

Watch the musician also take a rather intense lie detector test in the clip above.