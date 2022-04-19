Deborra-Lee Furness is addressing those rumours about her husband Hugh Jackman’s sexuality once again.

Furness, who married Jackman in 1996, has joked about the rumours on numerous occasions, with her now telling the “Not an Overnight Success” podcast that celebs seem to be “open slather” for negative things to be said about them, the Daily Mail reported.

She shared: “Hugh’s been gay for whatever, I mean, hello guys – if he was gay, he could be gay!”

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman Recalls The Hilarious Gifts Ryan Reynolds Surprised Him With At Broadway Show

Furness, who shares son Oscar, 21, and daughter Ava, 16, with the actor, continued: “He didn’t have to hide in the closet anymore, and he’d be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever. Not that Brad’s gay, but you know what I’m saying!”

She insisted the pair “don’t read a lot of that stuff,” telling the podcast: “It’s so silly, and then people perpetuate silly things and it’s boring.”

Furness also admitted the pair sometimes “forget” that Jackman is famous as she wonders why people stare when they’re out together.

Furness and Jackman celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary earlier this month, with Jackman posting on Instagram: