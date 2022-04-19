Tiffany Haddish gave her best friend a huge surprise.

On Monday night, the “Afterparty” star appeared on the season premiere of HGTV Canada’s “Celebrity IOU”, helping to renovate the home of her longtime friend Selena Martin.

“You are the only person who came and visited me when I was in foster care,” Haddish told her friend, whom she’s known since seventh grade. “I want you to be happy. You’re my bestest friend in the whole world.”

It wasn’t all heartfelt emotion on the episode, though. Haddish delivered plenty of jokes and punchlines, too.

At one point, as they put up the surroundings of a fireplace, Haddish helped it along by doing a glutes workout to buff the stone with her butt.

She also got big into the demolition required for the renovations in Selena’s kitchen.

“Oh yeah, I’m here for the demolition,” Haddish said. “I’ve got a lot of pent-up frustrations.”

Haddish also threw in some hilarious innuendo after Jonathan Scott explained to her how hardwood flooring “expands and contracts,” to which she said slyly, “It does.”

Viewers were loving the jokes, too.

Finally, seeing the work done on her house, Selena remarked, “This is straight out of a magazine. I love it.”

Haddish joked, “I can’t wait to come over and use the bathroom. But I already used it once. I ain’t going to lie to you, I already used it once. But I’m going to use it again.”

“Celebrity IOU” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.