Ellen DeGeneres has been looking for some new hobbies to take up once her show ends, and Michelle Obama is on hand to help.

Obama and DeGeneres surprise a nude model painting class in an “Ellen” skit on Tuesday’s show, with the host telling one person: “You can’t just put a banana where you want to put a banana,” as well as giving out berets and shocking Obama with a horn.

Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres paint a nude model. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. — Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

As the model strips naked, Obama asks: “You start with the head?” as DeGeneres jokes, “Or another area…” before getting out her binoculars.

They also end up singing Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” together.

During Obama’s interview, she chats about her daughters Malia and Sasha and their first time attending the talk show when they saw the Jonas Brothers.

She also discusses her upcoming 30th wedding anniversary with her husband, former president Barack Obama, and Drake wanting to play Barack in a biopic.

Obama jokes, “I don’t know that he’s got the ears for it! I mean, they’re both cute, but he’d have to do something with his ears.”

Plus, DeGeneres reflects on receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom and describes the special moment she had with Obama during that moment, which was the start of their friendship.

The former first lady also gives DeGeneres some advice as she closes the final chapter on her talk show.