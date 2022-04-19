Click to share this via email

Bethenny Frankel’s footwork could use some work.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star takes a fall while showing off her dance moves on roller skates.

The reality star was attending the opening of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center, where the iconic ice-skating rink is turned into a roller rink during the summer.

Bethenny Frankel – Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After getting her groove on for the camera, Frankel turns around and then trips and falls on her butt.

Thankfully, she was back up on her feet almost immediately, with no sign of serious injury.

The event was hosted by Usher, and a number of big stars, including Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Floyd Mayweather and Meek Mill, all got their roller skates on to boogie.

Frankel, meanwhile, is no stranger to skating, having been the runner-up in the 2010 series “Skating With The Stars” alongside pro skater Ethan Burgess.