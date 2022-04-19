Click to share this via email

Christian Guardino was back with another powerful performance on Monday’s “American Idol”.

The singer, from Long Island, New York, was born with the degenerative disease Leber congenital amaurosis, which affects the retina.

Once again, he showed off his killer vocals, belting out Radiohead’s “Creep”, putting his own spin on the much-loved 1992 track.

Guardino’s performance, unsurprisingly, nabbed him a spot in the Top 14.

His latest cover comes after he had Katy Perry in tears as he delivered a stunning performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine” during Sunday’s show.

She told him: “Hearing what you have overcome and the mountains you’ve climbed and the attitude of gratitude that you have, and then you sing ‘Imagine’, which is a world-changing song.”

“You were put on this planet to do something super powerful, and you are doing it right now and in this room.

“God bless you, Christian,” the star added.