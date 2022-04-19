Drew Barrymore got a huge surprise from an old co-star.

On Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the host welcomed actress Dee Wallace, who played her mother in the classic “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial”.

Judging from her reaction reading the announcement in the teleprompter, Barrymore was totally shocked by the reunion.

As Wallace came out, the pair embraced in a warm hug.

“Oh my God,” Barrymore said, commenting on Wallace’s look, “First of all, your kimono is everything and I love it so much.”

The two also got to talking about their experiences on Steven Spielberg’s iconic movie, including how Barrymore tried to play it cool around the E.T. props.

“I saw the wires, I knew the deal,” she said.

“Do not believe that for a moment!” Wallace laughed. “They would put E.T. in a corner when he wasn’t working, and we found Drew and she’s over there just talking to him. And from that time on, Steven had two guys on E.T. at all times so that any time you went over to talk to him his eyes could work and his head could go up and down and he could respond to you.”

The actress also shared how she tried to comfort her eager young co-star through some of the more emotional scenes in the film.

“Being the mother that I am with all the kids that I work with, you were on an adjoining sound stage and I went over and I said, ‘Okay, Drew, now we’re gonna go shoot the scene where E.T.’s dying. But you know he’s not really dying, sweetheart. He’s acting, just like we are, okay?’” she recalled.

“And you looked at me and said, ‘I know, Dee, do you think I’m stupid?’” Wallace continued, as Barrymore laughed. “So I picked you up, we walked into the set, you took one look at E.T. and [started crying], ‘Ah, he’s dying, Dee, he’s dying!'”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.