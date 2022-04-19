Cody Simpson has revealed the real reason why he and ex Miley Cyrus broke up in August 2020.

While appearing on KIIS FM’s “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” on Tuesday, the singer-songwriter, 25, explained that the two ultimately called it quits because they were headed in “different directions” despite having had an “amazing year together.”

“It was a mutual decision between us knowing we were going in different directions,” Simpson told radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson. “I had just started [swimming] training at that point so my life was changing a lot and I knew I was going to have to move back to Australia and she was going on tour.”

The competitive swimmer also revealed he is currently single following his recent split from model Marloes Stevens.

“I’m single here. It’s a lot with training full-time swimming so it’s hard to juggle.”

Simpson, who wrote the song “Golden Thing” about Cyrus, dated the “Heart of Glass” singer in 2019-2020 for nearly a year.

Cyrus confirmed her split from Simpson in August 2020 during an Instagram livestream during which she told fans that they will remain friends as they “work on” themselves.

Months after the split, Cyrus joked about her reputation of dating Australian men while also appearing on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”. At the time, she confirmed she was single and planned to go “shopping” for yet another Aussie lad.

Cyrus, now 29, added that, Australia is “like a second home to me,” despite her and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s breakup. The 10 years that she’d spent there personally also allowed her to develop a “unique bond and relationship” with her Australian fans.