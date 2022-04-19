Vanity Fair‘s new “Dynasty” issue takes a look inside the life of Prince Charles’s wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal, who will become queen consort once Charles becomes king, was said to have “been instrumental in trying to heal the fractured relationship between Charles and Prince Harry” behind closed doors, sources tell the publication.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle famously stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 before moving to California.

A source says of Camilla, who is extremely close with her son Tom, daughter Laura, and five grandchildren, “The situation with Harry was upsetting for all the family, and we mustn’t forget that they are a family.

“I know that Camilla did her best and was a tremendous sounding post and support for Charles, who was deeply troubled.”

The friend speaks about how difficult it’s been with Camilla’s own battle with the press over the years.

“She threw a hand of friendship out to Harry and Meghan at various points. When Meghan was going through a difficult time with her own father, Camilla helped navigate things. It was Camilla who told Charles that walking Meghan up the aisle was the right thing to do. She’s a very family-oriented woman, and she really wanted to help,” they tell the publication.

Patrick Harrison, who worked in the press office at Clarence House for 14 years and co-ordinated media plans for Charles and Camilla’s wedding back in 2005, shares of Camilla’s title: “There was no inevitability about the duchess becoming queen consort.

“I’m personally thrilled for her because she has worked so hard and really hasn’t put a foot wrong. She would say, ‘I do it because I love the boss, it’s my job to be there by his side,’ but she has done so much more than that.

“She is absolutely devoted to the Prince of Wales and to the institution and takes her royal role and duties incredibly seriously. She understands the benefits and the challenges that go with that.”

The Queen is also a fan of Camilla, despite the Charles and Diana controversy.

“I think the queen has always been very fond of Camilla,” says Penny Junor, author of The Duchess.

“There was a great misconception before Charles and Camilla married that the queen didn’t like her and wanted her out of sight and out of the prince’s life.

“She did want Camilla out of the prince’s life—not because she didn’t like her personally but because she could see huge damage being done to the monarchy. But they have, on a personal level, always liked one another and have a great deal in common. Now she sees that Camilla has been a loyal and faithful support to Charles, and she’s very grateful to her for that.”

