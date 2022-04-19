Jessica Alba’s 10-year-old daughter is having all her questions answered.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, the actress and her husband Cash Warren field the most “cringey” questions about parenting from their daughter Haven.

Most importantly, which of their three kids is their favourite?

“Haven, you’re my favourite child by FAR,” her dad joked. “Right now, you’re an only child in my mind.”

Alba, meanwhile, responded, “Whoever’s in front of us is our favourite.”

Haven also asked her parents to reveal how they first met while filming “Fantastic Four” in 2004.

“You had a girlfriend,” Alba remembered of her husband, adding that they weren’t “boyfriend and girlfriend, but just hanging out.”

She continued, “Your dad had a legit girlfriend. And your dad had to take Polaroid pictures of me with different various contact colours to see which ones were more realistic…that’s probably the one thing that I would take back, is not wearing the contacts. Although if I wasn’t wearing the contacts, we wouldn’t have been taking the photos of me and maybe we wouldn’t have made a connection.”

Warren added, though, that he thinks they would still have got together.

“We would’ve made it,” he said. “I would’ve figured it out. I was laser-focused, zeroed in on her.”

Finally, Haven asked “how mad” her parents actually get when she and her siblings do something wrong.

“Some of the time we’re laughing about it, because it’s really funny but we’re pretending to be mad,” Warren explained. “So, I would say, most of the time we’re really mad and then on a rare occasion, it’s funny.”