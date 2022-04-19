Click to share this via email

“Red Table Talk” is returning for a fifth season.

The jam-packed new trailer for the Facebook Watch series just dropped, teasing interviews with Janelle Monáe and her mom Janet Hawthorne, Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, and more.

The clip, featuring hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, does not mention Will Smith and the Oscars controversy.

Instead, it shows snippets of some of the candid chats with guests, including Monáe opening up about her father’s drug addiction and her journey to coming out at age 32.

Basinger also discusses dealing with her heartbreaking divorce with Alec Baldwin in 2002.

“I went through a very heavy-duty, out-loud, when-you’re-in-the-public divorce,” she recalls of her split from Ireland’s father. “I wouldn’t leave the house, I would no longer go to dinner. I had to relearn to drive.”

Ireland then says of her crippling battle with anxiety, “I have been in physical abusive relationships, I have been in emotional, verbal, very gaslit-manipulative relationships. I’ve been through a lot of different kinds of abuse.”

Upcoming episodes also include exclusives with the parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst who died by suicide earlier this year, and the first sit-down with “Tinder Swindler” victim Ayleen Charlotte.

Plus, the Smith siblings (Willow, Jaden and Trey) take over the table for their first solo episode.

“Red Table Talk” returns on Wednesday, April 20, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET with new episodes streaming weekly.