Toni Cornell is doing her dad proud.

On Monday night, the young artist and daughter of late rocker Chris Cornell appeared on “The Late Late Show” to perform a cover of the classic “Nothing Compares 2 U”.

Chris had frequently covered “Nothing Compares 2 U”, a song written and originally performed by Prince, and later made famous by Sinead O’Connor.

A recording of Chris’s take on the song was included on the posthumous 2020 album No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1., and received a Grammy nomination this year for Best Rock Performance.

For her own performance, Toni’s melancholic vocals were backed by a string section.

She previously performed the song late last year on “The Tonight Show”, and has made other forays into music, including releasing the original song “Far Away Places” in 2019.