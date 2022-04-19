HunterGirl did it again, moving forward into the next round of “American Idol” and celebrated with a Miranda Lambert cover.

The 23-year-old singer from Winchester, Tennessee, made it through Monday night’s results show, thanks to her Top 20 performance of her original song “Heartbreak Down” on Sunday’s episode.

After making the Top 14, HunterGirl, whose real name is Hunter Wolkonowski, took the stage to perform Miranda Lambert’s “Vice” from her 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings.

Channelling the country superstar’s style, HunterGirl sang her heart out in a leather fringe jacket. Although she didn’t receive any commentary from Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, nor Luke Bryan, HunterGirl can take comfort in the judges’ facial expressions, which suggested they were pleased with what they saw and heard.

I MADE IT TO THE TOP 14!! 🌟 Thank you so much to everyone who voted. I love you guys so much! I AM SO EXCITED! 💛 #americanidol #huntergirlonidol #huntergirl pic.twitter.com/HdFwMHYtOf — Hunter Girl (@huntergirlmusic) April 19, 2022

HunterGirl was the first contestant of “Idol”‘s 20th season to receive a Platinum Ticket. The fan-favourite contender is singing I’ll be back as she continues to compete for the crown (cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records) on Sunday night against fellow Top 14 contestants Mike Parker, Tristen Gressett, Emyrson Flora, Nicolina, Jay, Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee, Christian Guardino, Lady K, Dan Marshall, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, and Noah Thompson.

Watch “American Idol”‘s top 14 compete Sunday and Monday.