Elisha Cuthbert spoke about the “craziest” thing she’s done on a film in a new interview with the Daily Beast.

The Canadian actress, 39, from Calgary, spoke about working on the 2005 flick “House of Wax”, revealing she actually had her mouth superglued shut for one scene.

“It wasn’t the hardware stuff—special effects had gotten something that was gonna be safe for my skin, but it was definitely glued shut.

“There was no way to act my lips being stuck together properly so I said, ‘Let’s just go for it.’ They had remover and things like that, so nothing was hurt in the process. But yeah, I was definitely like, ‘Let’s glue these lips together.’”

Cuthbert, who has been promoting her new horror film “The Cellar”, added of whether that was the “craziest” thing she’s done on set: “That was definitely crazy, for sure. I think on ’24’ I was trapped in the trunk of a car and shot at. I got attacked by a mountain lion on that show—like, for real—so I think that might be up there.

“We had a mountain lion that was in the scene and I was running on the outskirts of Los Angeles in the mountains, and the actual mountain lion that was on set ended up jumping me and attacking me, and I ended up getting bit in the hand and going to the hospital. So I got attacked by a mountain lion. That was probably the craziest.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Cuthbert spoke about being among the actresses in the 2000s who were asked to pose for a lot of bathing suit photos for men’s magazines when promoting movies.

Insisting she felt pressure from the studios to do the shoots, Cuthbert said of the effect that it had on her as a 20-year-old trying to make it in Hollywood: “A part of it felt liberating and I certainly thought, at the time we were doing them, that we were doing some pretty cool photoshoots.

“Looking back on them, I didn’t love doing them—especially when they started to become repetitive, and the dialogue became about ‘Who’s the sexiest?’ and ‘Who’s the prettiest?’ in a competitive way, and feeling objectified and putting out this persona of, ‘This is what I represent.’

“Because that really wasn’t the case. It wasn’t a true representation of me as an artist, that’s for sure. It was one facet. And unfortunately, a lot of people just went, ‘Oh, she’s the sexy girl.’ We were all a lot more than that.”