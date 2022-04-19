There is no denying that Khloé Kardashian is protective of her sisters, but in the first episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, she made it clear she also cares deeply about Scott Disick’s feelings. The 37-year-old Good American co-founder had a candid conversation with Scott about how things between him and Kourtney Kardashian have changed after her romance with Travis Barker began. Khloé has since weighed in more on that tough discussion.

Over the weekend, a viewer tweeted to Khloé their positive thoughts on her talk with Scott, writing: “That conversation with You and Scott was WOW! He has grown so much!! You are amazing khloe. We can all relate.. what a great and extremely hard honest and open conversation..”

The tweet caught Khloé’s eye, and she replied with some more wise words. “Tough position to be in,” she responded. “But we are all a family and communication can fix anything.”

Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 17, 2022

Khloé and Scott’s conversation came after the 38-year-old entrepreneur admitted to feeling left out after not being invited to a family BBQ at Kim Kardashian‘s house.

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful,” Scott, who is an only child with no living parents, told Khloé. “Especially when I don’t have another family to go to.”

As for how Scott would feel being around Kourtney and Travis as they flaunted their PDA, he revealed he’d be OK with it as long as that meant he was included in the family gathering.

Scott also opened up to Khloé about where he and Kourtney — who he shares three kids with — stand following her engagement to Travis.

“I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, ‘Don’t worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,’ and ‘You’ll get back together one day,'” he said. “So my foot was always halfway in the door.”

“Now we’re really just more of co-parenters,” he further shared in a confessional. “I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

While Kourtney has officially moved on with Travis — who she exchanged vows with in a practice ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month and plans to legally marry in the future — Scott is still navigating the dating game. He is currently linked to Rebecca Donaldson, whom he walked the red carpet with at “The Kardashians” premiere on April 7.

