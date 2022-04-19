Julia Roberts was “stunned” by how hard Sean Penn slapped her while filming “Gaslit”.

The pair star in the 2022 political thriller, and Roberts was asked about one scene in which their characters Martha and John Mitchell had a physical fight during an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

Roberts shared, “We had a lot of physical scenes and for me not being a person who… I haven’t done a lot of fight scenes in movies and I think, you know, when you’re gonna commit to something like that, you have to really commit to it.

“And I think that that takes a huge level of confidence in another person. For me to have that much confidence in a person there has to be time behind that. Sean and I have known each other since I was a teenager. And so, I knew that I could trust whatever he was gonna do.

“I was gonna survive… he has my husband and children to account for, you know, but I’ll tell you, he wasn’t, it wasn’t a little kiddie soft paws slap,” she said.

“He gave me the… that was the first fight that we had was when we slapped each other, and he slapped me first. And I remember saying to him, ‘You know, well, you kind of have the harder part because you have to start it. You have to slap me. I just respond.’ I just answer, and I was kind of feeling bad for him and he gave me such a wallop.

“I was stunned. My greatest performance is that I continued to perform and didn’t just go, ‘Oh my God, that really hurt.’ You know, it was astonishing. It was really, it was quite surprising.”

She said of whether it made her slap him harder, “I don’t even remember. He told me it seemed to come from the shoulder, so I guess I really had a strong response.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Roberts also spoke about celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with husband Daniel Moder.

The actress gushed, “Yes. This year. This summer, 20 years kissing Danny Moder,” adding: “More kissing,” when asked how they’re going to celebrate.

She joked, “Two bathroom sinks and lots of kissing.”