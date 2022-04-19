Deadly secrets come to light in the trailer for “Now and Then”, released by Apple TV+ on Tuesday.

Shot in English and Spanish, the bilingual series follows a group of college friends whose lives are changed forever when a night of partying results in one of them dying. Twenty years later, they are reunited by the threat of their deadly secret being revealed.

The all-star cast includes Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

The series is created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, with Campos also serving as showrunner and the two co-writing.

The eight-episode series will release the first three episodes on May 20, with a new episode releasing every Friday.