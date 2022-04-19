Future is feeling happy.

On Tuesday, GQ unveiled its new cover starring the acclaimed rapper, who talks about taking a sabbatical before working on his upcoming album.

“I’m genuinely happy with life,” he says. “And there was a time where I was only happy when I was on the stage, and in the studio. Like it was my escape.”

Future’s last album, his eighth, was 2020’s High Off Life, which debuted on the top of the Billboard charts and featured the singles “Life Is Good”, “Trillionaire” and more.

His new music, though, takes Future in some new directions, with more aggressive sound and lyrics, and more honesty than ever.

“I’m putting myself out there,” he says of the new album. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just… be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

Future – Photo: Gregory Harris/GQ

Despite the happiness he’s achieved in his life, Future hasn’t turned away from his signature vulnerability.

“This project is about sometimes having an open heart, handling everybody with open arms, man,” he explains. “Sometimes people out there try to make you seem like the suspect. Really, you are the victim. But at the same time, I’ve always been put on a pedestal, that either I can’t complain about certain s**t, I can’t speak on certain s**t. I always found a way to create around everything, man. I turn pain into diamonds. I do that with my eyes closed.”

Talking about his first single of 2022, “Worst Day”, Future says, “I’m just like, s**t, this is the perfect time to put it out. Get past it. Talk about it. Don’t have to talk about it no more. It was like some s**t the fans wanted to hear from me, but at the same time I was already really past it.”

As for concerned some have raised about toxic masculinity in his work, the rapper reveals, “People have their own definition of what toxic is. [These women] all were toxic to me. They just don’t want to admit it.”