Noah Thompson knows how to bring the feeling.

On Monday’s “American Idol”, the singer celebrated his 20th birthday with an impressive emotional performance of a Jason Isbell classic.

Singing “Cover Me Up”, which became a country radio hit with Morgan Wallen’s 2019 cover, Thompson put all the emotion he had into the lyrics.

Thompson also learned during the two-hour episode that he was safe from elimination, landing him a spot in the “Idol” Top 14.

The showing came after his stellar Top 20 performance of Harry Styles’ “Falling” on Sunday night.

Thompson will be competing in the Top 14 against fellow singers Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker, Tristen Gressett, Jay, Nicolina, Dan Marshall, Ava Maybee, Allegra Miles, HunterGirl, Leah Marlene, Christian Guardino, Lady K and Fritz Hager.