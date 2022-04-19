Prince Harry is opening up about how becoming a father has changed his perspective on life.

In an interview with People for the magazine’s May cover story, the royal spoke about his long-running relationship with The Invictus Games and how his life has changed since launching the event in 2014.

The games are a series of sports competitions featuring wounded veterans founded by Harry.

“Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it,” said Harry. “When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn’t imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family’s lives could be changed forever if that happened. Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service.”

He shares 2-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet with his wife Meghan Markle.

The games have always been an important part of the royal’s life. In 2017, he made his first public appearance at the games while dating Markle.

“There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family,” he said “The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that.”

Reflecting on everything that’s changed in his life from those times, Harry is glad to have come a long way.

“Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the US,” shared Harry. “I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”

In fact, the father of two can’t wait until his children are old enough to attend so he can share this special event with them.

“I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it,” said Harry. “Lili is just 10 months old now, so we still have time there. Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago! Proud papa, here.”

Prince Harry’s issue of People hits newsstands on May 2.