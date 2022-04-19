An L.A. icon is born.

On Tuesday, the full trailer dropped for the new limited series “Angelyne”, starring Emmy Rossum as the eponymous billboard queen.

Photo: Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

Set in the ’80s, before the age of social media and reality TV, the series tells the true story of the woman who rose to fame in the Los Angeles area by taking out a series of now legendary billboards promoting herself.

“I’m an innocent little dog or a porn star,” Angelyne says in the trailer. “I’m whatever you want me to be.”

Photo: Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

In the press release, Rossum says, “I love Angelyne. She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a ’80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new-age spirituality. She’s a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art.”

Photo: Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

Showrunner and executive producer Allison Miller adds, ” ‘Angelyne’ is an homage to the real Angelyne, who became a cultural icon in Los Angeles. This isn’t the true story of Angelyne. It’s not a straightforward biopic. It’s a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it’s a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams. It’s a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here.”

Photo: Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

Executive produced by “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, the series also stars Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Lukas Gage, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Antjuan Tobias, Tonatiuh and David Krumholtz.

“Angelyne” premieres May 19.