Not even dramatized fictional death can keep Emily VanCamp away.

VanCamp exited “The Resident” at the start of season five after he character, Nic Nevin, was killed off the program. The Canadian actress (“Captain America: Civil War”, “Everwood”) is set to return for impending season finale. Co-showrunner Peter Ekloff broke the news that VanCamp will appear in “four, maybe five” flashback scenes.

“He hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic,” Elkoff told TVLine of Conrad. “At the top of Episode 23, he realizes he has to unstick himself, and he doesn’t quite know how to do it. He gets some good advice about it. And he’s basically circling the memory of this one night when Gigi was just born.

“He keeps going back to pieces of that night, because he thinks the answer of how he moves on is in that night… and he gets an answer, a realization that frees him in a certain way.”

The season five finale of “The Resident” is scheduled for May 17.