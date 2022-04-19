Season 2 of “Bridgerton” definitely built on the momentum of season one.

The sophomore outing of “Bridgerton” is Netflix’s most-watched English language series in history, via TheWrap. The period drama’s latest instalment was reportedly watched for more than 627.11 million minutes in totality. It unseated “Bridgerton” season 1 for the distinction. It also marks the first time that a show has held the no. 1 and no. 2 record for most combined time watched.

READ MORE: Jonathan Bailey Defends Lack Of Steamy Sex Scenes In Season 2 Of ‘Bridgerton’

Meanwhile, 66.1 million hours was added to the season 2 tally over the last seven days. In the U.S., however, the show fell to number two in watch time behind “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On”.

READ MORE: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley Confirms The Return Of 2 Stars For The Third Season

“Bridgerton” season 2 stars Jonathan Bailey (“Crashing”, “W1A”) and Simone Ashley (“Sex Education”, “The Little Mermaid”).