Anyone who checks out Alexander Skarsgård’s screen credits on IMDb is greeted with a profile photo of the star of “The Northman” looking especially spiffy in a black tuxedo jacket, crisp white shirt, black bowtie… and no pants.

The mystery behind his pants-less pic has finally been solved, with the actor sitting down for an interview with IMDb to explain the reason behind the photo.

“A couple years ago when we were promoting ‘Tarzan’, Samuel Jackson and I went to the… MTV Movie Awards,” Skarsgård says in a video IMDb shared on Instagram.

“The year before Zac Efron had taken his shirt off… he is so sexy,” he added.

“I decided to also show a little bit of skin,” Skarsgård explained. “I couldn’t take my shirt off because Zac had already done that, so I thought, ‘Well, I’ll take my pants off, because it’s equally sexy…’”