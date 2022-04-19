Joe Jonas has some advice on how to juggle a busy life.

The DNCE singer spoke on the “Spout Podcast” about his new music and upcoming Las Vegas residency with the Jonas Brothers.

While he couldn’t reveal much about the upcoming Vegas shows, her did promise fans there would be a few surprises.

“I think if you’re a fan, I mean, you’re going to Vegas. It’s a good time. And so, I’ll have DNCE pop up onstage there,” shared Jonas. “And then KYGO’s got a bunch of really exciting gigs, so if you’re a fan of him or us or just of music and you’re music lover, and if you like EDM and you want to go to a festival, then you may or may not see us onstage with him. So, we’ll see!”

As a member of both DNCE and the Jonas Brothers, along with having another baby on the way, Jonas admitted his life can get pretty hectic.

According to Jonas, what helps him keep everything in balance is by checking in with himself everyday.

“So I start my day with Headspace, the app, and that can be like sitting in silence or brushing my teeth,” he shared. “It’s just a way for me to check in with myself before I’m checking on social media or I’m texting people because it’s so easy to look at your phone first thing in the morning and be like, ‘Oh, I have to do this work thing’ or ‘I missed this call’ or like, something’s going on in the world that it’s easy to make sure to like, just check in with yourself before you check in with anything else.”

While his life can get pretty busy juggling all his responsibilities, Jonas admits he’s also grateful for all the opportunities. When asked what his younger self would’ve found unbelievable about his current life, the 32-year-old said it was the fact that he was still going.

“I would say, more than anything, that I’m still doing this, you know. I think like, oh, I know my younger self believed I could do it, but the hard work had to be put into place,” Jonas explained. “And so, I’m proud of that kid because he busted his a** to get where he is now… good job, little Joe.”

Listen to the full interview with Joe Jonas on “The Spout Podcast“.