Loyal viewers of NBC’s “Today” likely noticed that Hoda Kotb was nowhere to be seen on the Monday, April 18 edition of the morning show.

The next day, however, Kotb took to Instagram to reveal why she was a no-show: she was in the Netherlands, where she interviewed Prince Harry during the Invictus Games, held in The Hague.

In her post, Kotb shared some photos of herself with the Duke of Sussex, along with a caption indicating the interview would be airing the following day.

Kotb followed that up with another post, in which Harry is seen cheering and clapping for an Invictus Games competitor while his family watches.

She then shared another Instagram post, this one featuring her posing with Harry and the Invictus Games athlete, whom she refers to only as “Layla and Elijah’s dad,” seen “moments after his wheelchair rugby match.”

She added that “Prince Harry was in the stands watching.”

Look for Kotb’s interview with Prince Harry on the Wednesday, April 20 edition of “Today”.