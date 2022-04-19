Ezra Miller was placed under arrest for second-degree assault on Tuesday, April 19.

A press release from the Hawaii Police Department confirms the the star of DC Films’ upcoming “The Flash” was arrested after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa, situated on the island of Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island).

“At 1:10 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a get together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna,” reads the release.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut,” the release added.

The victim reportedly refused treatment for the injury.

Miller was arrested about 20 minutes later when he was identified during a traffic stop at an intersection.

The actor was subsequently released pending further investigation, with the release stating that an “active investigation” into the incident is ongoing.

This marks Miller’s second arrest in Hawaii within the past few weeks; on March 28, Miller — who identifies as they/them — was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident in a karaoke bar.

Miller’s two arrests haven’t been the only disturbing incidents they’ve been involved with in Hawaii.

In addition, a couple — Stoyan Kojouharov and his wife, Niegel Hayes — were granted a temporary restraining order against Miller due to their claims that the actor broke into their bedroom through the window, allegedly threatening to burn them along with stealing Hayes’ wallet and passport.