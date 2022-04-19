Hoda Kotb travelled to The Hague in the Netherlands to interview Prince Harry, who’s holding the fifth Invictus Games.

In the interview, which airs on Wednesday, April 20 on “Today”, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his recent return to London to pay a visit to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Being with her, it was great,” Harry said of visiting with the 95-year-old monarch. “It was just so nice to see her… She’s on great form.”

As Harry said, he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared tea and laughter with the Queen. “She’s always got a great sense of humour with me,” Harry said.

“I know you make her laugh. That’s what she always says. “Did you do it [make her laugh] again?” Kotb asked.

“Yeah, I did,” Harry confirmed with a chuckle. “It was really nice to catch up with her.”

Even though he and his family now live in California, Harry said he’s been doing everything he can to make sure his grandmother is well supported.

“I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her,” he explained. “You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the states.”

According to Harry, he has no regrets about making the move from London to California. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms,” he shared, revealing that he and his family have “got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

The full interview can be seen on the Wednesday, April 20 edition of “Today”.