Viewers of “FBI” will be saying goodbye to a familiar character — but just for a while.

During the Tuesday, April 19, episode of the series, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) was exposed to deadly sarin gas, and ended the episode in a hospital bed.

While Maggie will eventually recover, she’ll be out of commission for some time — including the last four episodes of the season.

Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell. Photo: David Russell/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This, as TVLine explains, is because Peregrym is taking maternity leave as she and husband Tom Oakley prepare to welcome their second child.

While the future fate of the series has yet to be decided, showrunner Rick Eid confirmed that if “FBI” is renewed for a fifth season, Peregrym will be back.

“The reality is that [Maggie’s recovery] is a journey, it’s going to be a while,” Eid told TVLine. “When she does come back, whenever that is, she’ll probably for the most part be the same ol’ Maggie, but she did go through something pretty traumatic. There are not only physical injuries but maybe some emotional ones, and that may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases.”

Peregrym herself confirmed her return in a video that she shared via the show’s official Twitter account.

“Hi, you guys, I just wanted to say that today is my last day of Season 4, so don’t be afraid when you see this last episode,” she says.

“I promise you I am coming back next season,” she added. “I’m having a baby, and I’m really grateful to be a part of the show and have a family, so I will see you next season. Thank you for watching our show.”

Last time Peregrym was written off the show after having her first child, her character was said to be on an undercover assignment. This time, Eid explained, the goal was to bring more drama to Maggie’s absence.

“We had a bunch of different ideas circulating among the writers,” Eid said, “and it just so happened we were like, ‘Hmm, there’s this sarin gas idea out there…,’ and it could be an interesting, organic way for Maggie to take some time off. We had a need to find a story point that sent her off for a while, and this one seemed like a natural.”

“FBI” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.