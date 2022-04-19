Let it never be said that Stacey Kay doesn’t know how to leave an audience wanting more.

The singer, who hails from Cambridge, Ontario, made that clear when she took to the stage of “Canada’s Got Talent” for the Tuesday, April 19 episode, and completely blew the roof of with a crowd-pleasing cover the of the Labelle classic “Lady Marmalade” that showcased her powerful voice.

“I am shook,” declared judge Lilly Singh, while Howie Mandel recalled cutting her from the show when she competed on an earlier edition of “America’s Got Talent”.

“I’m an idiot,” declared Mandel of previously axing her, but added, “but I’m also brilliant. Because of me being such an idiot, you are here tonight!”

Trish Stratus confirmed she was “completely Stratus-fied” by the performance, which left judge Kardinal Offishal.

Sharing his remarks, from the perspective of a record label executive, Offishal admitted that “I’m not sure if this is like something that could win…” before being drowned out by boos from the audience.

“No, no, no, listen,” he said as the boos continued. “I’m not sure,” he added while rising from his seat and eyeing the Golden Buzzer.

“Like I said, I’m not sure… I am absolutely positive!” he declared before slamming his palm on the buzzer as golden confetti filled the air.

Meanwhile, viewers will be welcoming a very special guest for the May 17 finale, with “AGT” judge Simon Cowell making a special appearance.

“Canada has produced some remarkable talent over the years and I’m delighted it now has its own ‘Got Talent’ showcase,” said Cowell in a statement. “The standard of contestants on the show has been great this season, so I really wanted to see it for myself. The finale is the perfect opportunity so I can watch the best of the best compete and judge for myself. Howie, Lilly, Kardi and Trish have done a great job, but have been way too nice for my liking! So watch out Canada, I’m on my way.”