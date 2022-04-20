Shawn Mendes spoke candidly about his worries and anxieties in a social media post this week.

The 23-year-old began the note by saying, “Sometimes I ask myself what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth.’ I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though.”

Mendes went on, “I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me.”

The Canadian hitmaker added that “in those moments of feeling low” he either puts “on a show” or hides.

He shared, “The truth in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowing,” questioning whether that’s just how people in their 20s feel, or whether it’s just him, admitting it’s a “struggle” most of the time to not care what people think and be his “100 per cent true honest unique self.”

Mendes wrote, “The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing. Hyper focused on what I don’t have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I’m overwhelmed and overstimulated.”

Despite the emotional post, he insisted, “The truth is ALSO that I’m okay.”

Mendes concluded, “I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people.”

As fans showed their support for the singer, he later added: “I’m honestly so okay! I just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. So I just typed [a] big old note out for you lol.”

