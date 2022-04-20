Prince Harry spoke about fatherhood and his responsibilities as a parent in a new interview with Hoda Kotb for “Today”.

Kotb travelled to The Hague in the Netherlands to interview the Duke of Sussex, who is currently holding the fifth Invictus Games in the country.

As well as speaking about his recent trip to the U.K. to see his grandmother the Queen, Harry discussed life with wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, who will turn one on June 4.

He shared, “This whole ‘working from home’ stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID, because it’s really hard.

“But when your kids and you are in the same place, it’s really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap. So, I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else, but he also gets us off them as well so that’s also a nice thing.”

Kotb then asked if Archie had the same “cheeky” personality as Harry, to which he replied, “Yeah… I think so. I always try and keep that. I think that, the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive. There’s so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there’s also so much to worry about.”

He added of fatherhood, “My sort of mantra now, and it’s a dangerous one because I need to make sure that I don’t have burnout, but it’s trying to make the world a better place for my kids. Otherwise what’s the point in bringing kids into this world?

“It’s a responsibility that I feel as a parent. We can’t fix everything, we know that, but what we can do is be there for each other.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry spoke about Lili having yet to meet her great-grandmother the Queen in person, and revealed whether he’ll be attending Her Majesty’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“I don’t know yet. There’s lots of things: security issues and everything else. So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.”