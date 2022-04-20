Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are still close like family.

On Tuesday, Paul appeared on “The Tonight Show” and talked about his new baby and revealed that he asked his former “Breaking Bad” co-star to be the kid’s godfather.

“I know Bryan Cranston is a good friend of yours,” host Jimmy Fallon asked. “Has he seen the baby yet?”

“He has. He has met the baby,” Paul told him. “Ya know, I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather.”

At first joking, “He said no,” the actor added, “No, he’s very excited, very honoured. I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer.”

Paul also shared some adorable photos of his newborn son, and revealed that his four-year-old daughter Story can’t get enough of hugging her new little brother.

The actor and his wife Lauren revealed they were expecting a new baby in December last year.