Prince Harry has made sure to tell his two-year-old son Archie all about his grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

Hoda Kotb travelled to The Hague in the Netherlands to interview the Duke of Sussex, who is currently holding the fifth Invictus Games in the country.

During the interview, she asked Harry whether he has spoken to his eldest child about his mom Diana, who tragically died in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Discusses Son Archie’s ‘Cheeky’ Personality, The ‘Dangerous’ Mantra He Follows As A Parent & More In ‘Today’ Chat

He responded, “Yes, very much so. I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened, but I tell him ‘This is Grandma Diana’ and we’ve got a couple of photos up in the house.”

NEW: Prince Harry shares how he talks to Archie about ‘Grandma Diana’ and shares how he feels his mother’s presence: “It's constant. It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before.” pic.twitter.com/NCeGtoZuVZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2022

“For me [my mother’s presence] is constant,” he added.

“It has been over the last two years more so than ever before. It is almost as though she’s done her bit with my brother and now she’s very much like helping me. She got him set up and now she’s helping me set up. That’s what it feels like. He’s got his kids, I’ve got my kids.

“You know the circumstances are obviously different. I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now, but definitely more so in the last two years than ever before. Without question. She’s watching over us.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Tells ‘Today’ He’s Making Sure The Queen ‘Has The Right People Around Her’ & Remains ‘Protected’

Harry added, “I’m sure she is [proud of me].”

According to the Daily Mail, Harry chose not to reveal whether he missed his brother or his father Prince Charles in the chat, and instead insisted he wanted to focus on the Invictus Games.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family back in March 2020 and have since moved to California.