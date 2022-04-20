When pups need a home, Oscar Isaac is there to help.

Tuesday on Global’s “The Late Show”, host Stephen Colbert recruited the “Moon Knight” star for another edition of “Rescue Dog Rescue”.

For the segment, Colbert and his guest show off a bunch of adorable rescue puppies available for adoption in the hopes of finding them all loving homes.

And to make sure their plan works, they’ve made up “flattering lies” to make viewers want to adopt the dogs even more.

“Sterling has memorized all the bathroom codes to every Starbucks in the country,” Colbert says of one of the pups.

Isaac adds of another dog, “Goose was one of my co-stars in the movie ‘Dune’. She played the most challenging role of all: Timmy Chalamet’s soft, fluffy hair.”

“She’s a champion marathon runner. Even better, she’s agreed to attach your Fitbit to her collar, so now all those steps can be yours,” the actor says of adorable Alma.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.