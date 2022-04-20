Brother-and-sister singing duo Esther & Ezekiel had the “Canada’s Got Talent” judges on their feet on Tuesday.

The 17- and 13-year-old siblings, who are from Uganda but now live in Caledonia, ON, explained in the VT how they had their heart set on winning the competition, with the youngest, Ezekiel, fangirling over Howie Mandel.

They nailed a performance of Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown’s “No Air”, showing off their incredible vocals and clearly surprising judges Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, and Trish Stratus.

It was then Mandel’s turn to fanboy as he requested a photo with them before they left the stage.

Prior to the track, the teenagers shared how their mom had to leave them for five years after coming out as a gay woman while married to a pastor.

She explained that that was an “abomination” in her country but has since been reunited with her kids.

Esther and Ezekiel praised their mom for being their singing teacher over the years and helping them a lot.

Tuesday’s episode also saw Offishall slam his Golden Buzzer for singer Stacey Kay, from Cambridge, Ontario, after she delivered an epic cover of the Patti LaBelle classic “Lady Marmalade”.