Roseanne Barr is no stranger to controversy. Throughout her decades-long career, the 69-year-old actress has faced numerous occurrences of public scrutiny; however, nothing compares to the 2018 twitter scandal that led to her removal from the “Roseanne” revival.

In her upcoming documentary “Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood”, the comedian claps back at all the haters as she takes a stance against her cancellation. Barr defends herself while Mo’Nique, Howie Mandel and her “Roseanne” executive producer Allan Stephan speak kindly about her.

READ MORE: Roseanne Barr’s Daughter Jenny Pentland Says She Was ‘Locked Up’ And Suffered Abuse In Psychiatric Institutions

The majority of the film sees the actress try to do right by her racist tweet directed at White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“I shoulda not did it, but by God, I was really pissed that day,” Barr says. “I did something I wouldn’t do if I hadn’t been on that Ambien. It makes you do a lot of crazy s**t,” she returns to her previous defence, blaming the pills for her actions.

The original tweet, which was in response to another tweet about Jarrett, read, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Barr was called a racist and, just 40 minutes after the tweet, the “Roseanne” reboot was put on hold.

READ MORE: Roseanne Barr Declares Trump Is ‘The First Woman President’ In Bizarre Video Rant

The documentary revisits the night of the controversy, beginning with Barr’s attempt to aggravate her producers by doing “the worst thing.” Those interviewed in the doc continually use the actress’s previous excuse that she thought Jarrett was white. The “Planet of the Apes” comment is claimed to be about anarchy in the Middle East.

Barr’s longtime boyfriend Johnny Argent defends her, arguing that “there’s not a racist bone in this woman’s body.”

No matter what the star did to try and clean up her act, she was killed off her own show, which eventually became “The Conners”.

“Witch-burning is what it is,” Barr says. “Intellectual witch-burning, and arrogance and ignorance. All of the press of the United States and the world, how they interpreted my tweet without any knowledge of the fact that I was sending it to a journalist in Iran about what was happening to the people in Iran. We’re under such terrible censorship. It’s just terrible and frightening.”

READ MORE: Roseanne Barr Claims Hollywood ‘Cabals’ Caused Her Ouster From Television ‘Because I Said That I Like Trump’

Barr’s family and co-workers seemingly had issues with her Twitter account. Argent explains that “a lot of people had a difficult time with her,” such as the writers’ room whom “would not accept” her pro-Trump mind and those in production who insisted she was a “volatile character.”

“Everyone was begging me to give up my Twitter. Everyone,” Barr recalls. “My kids were trying to lock me out, but I wouldn’t! Because it’s like, I just couldn’t. I’m a God damn American, I’m not going to do it. I’m a comic, I’m a bad girl, I’m too rock ’n’ roll. I’m going to say f**k it and f**k you till I take my last breath.”

“Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood” premieres April 24 on Reelz.