“Black-ish” has come to an end, and the cast are looking back.

On Tuesday night, after the big series finale of the beloved sitcom, Anthony Anderson, Traces Ellis Ross and more members of the cast stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to unpack it all.

“This is our victory lap. Now, had you spoken to us back in November when we shut this down, we wouldn’t be able to get through this interview,” Anderson said. “Right now, we’re just taking a well-deserved victory lap and enjoying it.”

Tracee Ellis Ross also told Kimmel that she is experiencing “a lot of joy and pride,” and added, “It’s unbelievable the feat of 176 episodes.”

Anderson and Ross were also joined in the interview by co-stars Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin.

Admitting that she generally didn’t get emotional about the show, Ross said that “there were a lot of tears” when they had to rehearse and then film the show’s final scene.

During a game later in the interview, Anderson and Ross had to guess facts about their co-stars, and learned that Shahidi actually has a black belt in karate.