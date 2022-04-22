It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – April 22, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion – “Plan B”

Megan Thee Stallion has just released her new track “Plan B”, which she teased during her set at Coachella, and let’s just say we are SO glad we have the official audio to bop along to this New Music Friday.

The Kid LAROI- “Thousand Miles”

The Kid Laroi comes back with his new song “Thousand Miles”. This song shows a softer side to the artist, with such lyrics as “I will never change, I couldn’t even if I wanted to for you, there’s nothing left to say, If I was you, then I would stay a thousand miles away.” If you’re looking for a song to get yourself in your feels this weekend then this is the track for you.

Johnny Orlando – “Someone Will Love You Better”

Canada’s very own Johnny Orlando has released “Someone Will Love You Better”. Describing the song, Orlando said, “‘Someone will love you better’ is the story of one of my friends who fell out of love with his partner. When he told me about it, I thought it was really interesting that you could care so deeply about somebody but still lose feelings for them over time. The lyrics reflect the realization of the falling out, the moment he broke the news and his hope that even though it wouldn’t be him, somebody else would love her the way he once did.”

The Chainsmokers – “Riptide”

The Chainsmokers dropped their new song “Riptide”, which is the perfect “early morning sit back with your coffee in hand and relax” tune to get those good vibes going. It has all the elements that make a Chainsmokers song so popular, but just a more mellowed-down version, which we personally love to see!

Florence + The Machine – “Free”

Florence + The Machine’s new single “Free” is the latest track from her upcoming album, Dance Fever, which is set for release on May 13, 2022. “Free” follows the recent singles “My Love”, “King”, and “Heaven is Here”.

Alesso and Zara Larsson – “Words”

Do you have the words “I love you sittin’ on the tip of (your) tongue”? If so, no need to worry as Alesso’s new song featuring Zara Larsson has got you covered with the fun and flirty new track “Words” — not to mention the music video is absolutely stunning and is perfect pop-culture perfection.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Daniel Caesar & BADBADNOTGOOD – “Please Do Not Lean”, Shakira and Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”, Sigrid and Bring Me The Horizon – “Bad Life”, Hey Violet – “Fall For Me First”, Cheat Codes – “Tell Me You Love Me’, Becky G – “No Mienten”, Karol G – “Provenza”, 80purppp – “Petty Lies” plus If Anything (EP), Bailey James – “The Crow”, Carmen DeLeon – “BBB”, Nina Nesbitt – “Dinner Table”, Lykke Li – “Highway To Your Heart”, Daniel Johns – “I Feel Electric (feat. Moxie Raia) plus FutureNever (ALBUM), Anna Sofia – “Cruel World” plus Let Me Out I’m Free (EP)”, Kylie Muse – “Better For It”, Twinnie – “Dying Inside”, Pepper Lewis – Little Man, Erika Ender – ABRÁZAME, Sticky Fingers – Lupo The Wolf, and Badshah with J Balvin and Tainy – “Voodoo”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Kehlani – Blue Water Road (ALBUM)

Kehlani is gearing up for the release of their new album, Blue Water Road, coming April 29, 2022

SOFI TUKKER – WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album Treehouse will be titled WET TENNIS. The album will feature their latest single “Original Sin” and is set for an April 29, 2022 release.

Blossoms – Ribbon Around The Bomb (ALBUM)

British band Blossoms’ latest body of work Ribbon Around The Bomb is set for an April 29, 2022, release. It will feature their brand-new track “Ode To NYC”.

Sigrid – How To Let Go

Sigrid’s second album, How To Let Go, is set for release on May 6, 2022. It will feature the already released tracks “Burning Bridges”, “Mirror” and “It Gets Dark”.

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar has announced that his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will be released on May 13, 2022.

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

Florence + The Machine’s new album Dance Fever will feature the previously released tracks “My Love”, “King”, and “Heaven Is Here”. The album is set to drop on May 13, 2022.

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (ALBUM)

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated album Harry’s House is set for release on May 20, 2022.

Tate McRae – I Used To Think I Could Fly (ALBUM)

Tate McRae’s debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly will drop on May 27, 2022. It will include her smash hits “She’s All I Wanna Be” and “Chaotic”.

Conan Gray – superache (ALBUM)

Conan Gray’s new album superache is set for a June 24, 2022, release and will feature his previously released tracks “Memories” and “People Watching”.

Lizzo – Special (ALBUM)

Lizzo’s highly anticipated new album Special is heading for a summer release on July 15, 2022. It will include her previously released tracks “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. “About Damn Time”, and the title track, which she performed on “SNL”.

Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part

Noah Cyrus’s debut album The Hardest Part is set for release on July 15, 2022. The album will include the new song “I Burned LA Down”.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.