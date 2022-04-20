Amy Schumer reveals her husband Chris Fischer’s “superpower” on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Schumer, who shares her three-year-old son Gene with Fischer, gushes: “I really did find the best partner ever,” adding that her pal Chelsea Handler is one of her “many friends” who reminds her of that.

The comedian jokes, “She’ll make sure I know how amazing Chris is. I’m like, ‘I got it,’ and they’re like, ‘This is it, Amy,’ and I’m like, ‘I know, I need him.'”

Schumer then explains how Fischer’s autism spectrum disorder diagnosis was “like getting a superpower”: “All of his behaviour is kind of excused now, so if someone is telling a long, boring story, he will straight up just walk away.”

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Says Leonardo DiCaprio Knew About Oscars Joke Ahead Of Time

She adds that people don’t know much about autism so tend to ask things like whether he loves to count, telling DeGeneres how they did an “online test” before the diagnosis.

Schumer insists people with autism, “just have different brain chemistry and they’re incredible people,” before jokingly adding, “and they love to count.”

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Received Death Threats Following Kirsten Dunst Oscars Joke: ‘The Secret Service Reached Out To Me’

Elsewhere in the interview, Schumer jokes that it’s hard to have sex now after nearly four years of marriage “because that’s your family.”

She kicks off the chat by talking about her son Gene, insisting he’s “a son… so far,” adding: “Gay, straight, trans, as long as he doesn’t identify as a DJ, we don’t [care,]” jokingly taking a swipe at DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

See more in the clip above.