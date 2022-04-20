Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen went all out to prepare for the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

The pair are set to reprise their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in the show, which premieres on the streaming service on May 27.

McGregor tells Entertainment Weekly of preparing for the part, “I watched [all of the ‘Star Wars’ films] from start to finish. All nine movies. Just to get back in that world,” with the publication noting “Solo” and “Rogue One” didn’t make the list.

The actor adds, “It was interesting to watch our films because I hadn’t seen them since they came out, not at all. So it was cool to see and interesting to watch them and enjoy them without all of the noise that was around when they came out.”

READ MORE: Hayden Christensen Opens Up About His ‘Surreal’ Return To The ‘Star Wars’ Universe In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Christensen took things a step further and even watched the animated shows.

“I went back and rewatched all the films. And I also got into the animated shows, ‘The Clone Wars’ and ‘Rebels’.

“They did a lot with these characters in those shows. And they did further explore the relationship. There was interesting stuff there to learn about. It was great fun getting to go back and re-immerse yourself in this world that just continues to grow and become more and more vast.”

READ MORE: ‘Hello There’: First Look At Ewan McGregor In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Has Arrived With New Teaser

Christensen is also set to star in the Disney+ series “Ahsoka”, reportedly as Anakin.

The show will feature Rosario Dawson as the titular Ahsoka Tano, reprising the Jedi Knight she portrayed in “The Mandalorian”.