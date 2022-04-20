Joe Alwyn addresses those spiralling engagement rumours to longtime girlfriend Taylor Swift in his cover story for WSJ Magazine‘s May issue, out on newsstands April 30. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” says the actor, 31, who plays the “luminously attractive” Nick Conway in Hulu’s upcoming TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s “Conversations With Friends”. READ MORE: Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Comment About Taylor Swift Romance As He’s Asked About Being In An Open Relationship In New Show “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.” Joe Alwyn — Photo: Harry Carr

Like Swift, 32, whom he’s been dating since 2016, most of Alwyn’s personal life has remained private.

“We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given,” the English actor told the magazine. “So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?” he says of social media.

Alwyn admitted that he’d “like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions” but his outlook is simply “just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in.”

“If you give it to them, it just opens the door,” the recent Grammy Award winner adds.

Last week, during a conversation with Elle, the “Harriet” actor explained that he keeps his love life on the down-low, not because he wants to be “guarded and private” but rather as “a response to something else.”

Alwyn takes on the role of a married man and the only male member of a modern love quadrangle in “Conversations With Friends” premiering on Hulu this May.