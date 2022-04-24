The Wanted are remembering Tom Parker with an emotional video tribute.

Set to their hit song “Gold Forever”, the video features memories of Parker performing on stage and having fun with his bandmates.

“Sleep Well Brother x,” reads the simple caption.

Crowds gathered Wednesday for the funeral of the late singer, who passed away on March 30 at the age of 33, only 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers, carrying Parker’s casket into into St Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, London.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne was also in attendance, while members of the public gathered outside the church to view the procession and mourn Parker.

Parker’s widow Kelsey delivered a eulogy for her husband, reportedly breaking down in tears as she described his fight with cancer, according to TMZ.

Kelsey said that though they had been together only 13 years, she felt as if they’d lived together for 1,000 years, and added that she would be raising their two children with Parker’s values.

Parker’s coffin was placed in a horse-drawn carriage to take him off to his final resting place.

The singer revealed his diagnosis with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020, receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Parker still performed onstage with his bandmates on their pandemic-delayed reunion tour.