Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up on set during their first day of shooting Amazon Prime's new Nike movie about the fledgling company’s quest to sign Michael Jordan in the '80s.

More casting details are emerging about the new project that will once again team up Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

In the new project, the duo tell the story behind the legendary deal between Nike and Michael Jordan.

The actors and friends will star in, co-write, and co-produce the film about former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and the then-unprecedented marketing deal with the rising basketball star in the mid-1980s. The endorsement deal seemed like a long shot at the time but would go on to launch Nike as a multi-billion-dollar contemporary sneaker line and create one of the most successful endorsement deals of all time.

Damon will portray Vaccaro while Affleck will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The film will follow Vaccaro’s relentless attempts to sign Jordan to what was then a third-tier sneaker company. Jordan will be a mythic figure, never seen onscreen while Vaccaro seeks out his mother, coaches, friends, and advisors, in order to gain access to the basketball player. The details of the story are largely informed by the ESPN “30 For 30” documentary “Sole Man”, which recounts Vaccaro’s tireless efforts.

Following news of the project, Variety reports that other stars cast in the film are Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon..

IBateman will star as Nike executive Rob Strasser, while Davis will play Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris. Tucker will be playing Howard White, then a junior executive in Nike’s fledgling basketball department, with Tucker portraying George Raveling, the college basketball coach who met and befriended Jordan while serving as an assistant coach on the 1984 U.S. Men’s Olympic basketball team.

Maher will play Nike designer Peter Moore, who designed the first Air Jordan sneakers, Messina is David Falk, Jordan’s original agent, Papa will play Stu Inman, and Tennon is Jordan’s father, James.

Affleck and Damon are currently in the script-writing stage, with Affleck set to direct the feature. The pair, who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting”, recently appeared onscreen together in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel”.